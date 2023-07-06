Russians shell and destroy railway station in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops allegedly shelled the Odnorobivka station in the Bohodukhiv district with artillery, completely destroying the station.

The Prosecutor General’s Office reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to the investigation, on July 6, at about 11:00 a.m., the Russian military fired at the Odnorobivka station, according to preliminary data, with artillery.

The train station was completely destroyed and a large-scale fire broke out.

Under the procedural control of the Bohodukhiv District Prosecutor’s Office in the Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, the Russian army has attacked 11 regions of Ukraine over the past day, causing deaths and injuries.

