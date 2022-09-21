Russians shelled Zaporizzsja NPP at night

At night, the invaders fired again at the Zaporizzsja Nuclear Power Plant.

“Today, September 21, 2022, at 01:13, the communication equipment of power unit No. 6 with the open switchgear of the ZNPP was damaged as a result of another shelling of the Zaporizzsja NPP by ruscist terrorists,” Ukraine’s nuclear power plant operator Energoatom posted on Telegram.

It is reported that the unit transformer and transformers of the power unit’s needs were disconnected as a result of the attack. The power cuts caused an emergency start of two diesel generators of the safety systems to ensure the operation of the fuel cooling pumps.

At 02:00, ZNPP staff found an opportunity and ensured power supply for power unit No. 6’s own needs from the systems of other power units of the plant. The diesel generators of unit No. 6 were turned off and put into standby mode.

The Russians continue to commit acts of nuclear terrorism at the Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Even the presence of IAEA inspectors at the Zaporizzsja NPP site does not stop them.

Energoatom expects the IAEA to take more decisive actions to facilitate the cessation of Russia’s aggressive actions against civilian nuclear facilities of Ukraine, the de-occupation of the ZNPP, and the establishment of a safety zone around Ukraine’s nuclear power plants.

As reported, the Director General of the IAEA will hold consultations in New York regarding the safety zone around the ZNPP.

Source: ukrinform.net