Seven ships with agricultural products have left ports of Odesa region in two days

“Grain initiative: over the past two days, seven ships loaded with 182,000 tonnes of agricultural products bound for Africa, Asia, and Europe left the ports of Odesa region,” the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

In particular, tankers BOSPHORUS ASIA and PRINCESS MANISSA bulk carriers will deliver 51,000 tonnes of corn to Tunisia and Libya.

As of December 19, 24 ships are being processed in the ports of Odesa region. A total of 973,000 tonnes of Ukrainian agricultural products are loaded onto them.

Five ships are moving along the “grain corridor” to be loaded with 104,400 tonnes of agricultural products.

Since August 1, 565 ships have left the ports of Odesa region, carrying 14.2 million tonnes of Ukrainian foodstuffs to the countries of Asia, Europe, and Africa.

As reported, in Istanbul on November 17, Ukraine, the UN, and Turkey agreed to extend the initiative for the safe transportation of agricultural products across the Black Sea for another 120 days. The initiative began working on July 22, and the first ship with Ukrainian foodstuffs within its framework left the port of Odesa on August 1.

Source: ukrinform.net