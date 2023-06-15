Situation of Zaporizhzhia NPP’s cooling pond “under control”

As of June 14, the water level in the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant’s cooling pond remains unchanged at 16.67m.

That’s according to NAEC Energoatom, the Ukrainian operator of nuclear generation facilities, Ukrinform reports.

„Despite the Russian occupiers blowing up the Kakhovka HPP dam, the situation remains stable and under control. As of 10:00 on June 14, the water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir in the Nikopol district continues to decrease, and in the cooling pond of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, it remains unchanged at 16.67 m. This is quite enough to cover the plant’s needs,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the water level in the thermal power plant’s canal, from where the reservoir of the nuclear facility is fed if necessary, stands at 11.21 m. Energoatom noted that the water level in the canal has not dropped significantly and its indicators no longer depend on the fluctuations observed in the Kakhovka Reservoir.

„ZNPP power units have not been operating since September 2022, so since then there has been no active evaporation of water from the cooling pond,” added Energoatom.

As reported earlier, Russian invaders are not allowing the Ukrainian staff at the Zaporizhzhia NPP to transfer Power Unit 5 to a „cold shutdown” mode, as stipulated by the order of the State Nuclear Regulatory Commission of June 8, 2023.

