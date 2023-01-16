Some 455 children killed due to Russian aggression against Ukraine

More than 1 352 children have been affected since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started. Some 455 children killed, over 879 wounded due to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office on Telegram.

These data are not final, as they are being investigated within the hostilities and temporarily occupied areas.

According to the data from juvenile prosecutors, most casualties among children were reported in Donetsk Region (429), Kharkiv Region (269), Kyiv Region (117), Zaporizhzhia Region (84), Kherson Region (83), Mykolaiv Region (82), Chernihiv Region (68), Luhansk Region (66), Dnipropetrovsk Region (56).

A total of 3 126 educational institutions were damaged in Russian air strikes and shelling, and 337 of them were destroyed completely.

Kárpátalja.ma