Some 461 children killed due to Russian aggression against Ukraine

More than 1 383 children have been affected since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started. Some 461 children killed, over 922 wounded due to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office on Telegram.

These data are not final, as they are being investigated within the hostilities and temporarily occupied areas.

According to the data from juvenile prosecutors, most casualties among children were reported in Donetsk Region (443), Kharkiv Region (272), Kyiv Region (123), Kherson Region (87), Zaporizhzhia Region (84), Mykolaiv Region (83), Chernihiv Region (68), Luhansk Region (66), Dnipropetrovsk Region (64).

Kárpátalja.ma