Some 566 households, 83 houses remaining flooded across Ukraine

On the morning of May 7, 2023, a total of 566 households and 83 houses were remaining flooded across Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Emergency Service, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Over the past day, the water level in rivers has reduced in eight regions, such as Cherkasy, Volyn, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Rivne, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia and Chernihiv. Meanwhile, a slight increase in the water level (up to 3 centimeters) was recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service, a total of 566 households are remaining flooded across Ukraine, namely 250 in the Zaporizhzhia region, 133 in the Chernihiv region, 55 in the Cherkasy region, 61 in the Dnipropetrovsk region, 35 in the Poltava region, 25 in the Kirovohrad region, and seven in the Kyiv region. Additionally, a total of 83 houses have been flooded, including 39 in the Dnipropetrovsk region, 19 in the Cherkasy region and 25 in the Kirovohrad region.

In the Volyn, Rivne and Cherkasy regions, a total of 13,854 hectares of agricultural lands were also flooded.

Transport services were interrupted across 26 settlements in the Chernihiv region.

The Ukrainian State Emergency Service is maintaining tight control over the hydrological situation.

Source: ukrinform.net

Photo: ukrinform.net