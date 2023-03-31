State Property Fund plans to resume large-scale privatization

The State Property Fund of Ukraine plans to put up objects of large-scale privatization for sale in the second or third quarter of 2023.

„We plan to put up all large objects for sale in the second or third quarter. Plan ‘A’ is to privatize. Plan ‘B’ – if there is no demand for these objects – is to start developing these enterprises in the long term and make them attractive to investors in the future,” Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine Rustem Umierov told Forbes.Ukraine in an interview.

According to him, the State Property Fund is currently awaiting the adoption of draft law No. 8250 on the optimization of the Fund’s structure which contains a condition for unblocking large-scale privatization.

„There is unity among MP, so we expect the adoption [of the draft law] at second reading shortly,” Umierov said.

As reported, in February 2023, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law No. 8250 aimed at improving the management structure of the State Property Fund at first reading.

