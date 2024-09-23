Summoned History – Hundreds of Visitors at BercsényiFest

The NGO Pro Cultura Subcarpathica (PCS) paid tribute to Miklós Bercsényi and Krisztina Csáky with a cultural program that included a wreath-laying ceremony at the Uzhhorod Castle. The event, held on September 20, drew significant interest, with more than 300 attendees. Most of the visitors came from the Uzhhorod district.

From the morning, the organizers welcomed attendees with craft workshops, children’s folk games, and folk music performances. Participants had the chance to try felting. They could also make lavender sachets, beaded friendship bracelets, and puzzles.

Teachers and students from the Tulipán Tanoda Hungarian Folk Art School performed at the event. The skirts twirled, and the music played. The repertoire included melodies from Lőrincréve, jumping dances from Transdanubia, children’s songs from the Galga region, and folk songs from Zala and Bereg. Additionally, the songs „Rákóczi, Bercsényi Brilliant Heroes,” „I Left My Beautiful Homeland,” „Rákóczi’s Prayer,” and the kuruc song „Great Miklós Bercsényi” were performed. The students also showcased children’s games from Kalocsa, Galga, and Rábaköz, along with Hungarian dances and a traditional round dance from Magyarbőd. Meanwhile, at the castle, Miklós Bercsényi and Krisztina Csáky greeted the visitors. They could have a conversation with the noble couple.

After the cultural program, the busts of Count Miklós Bercsényi and Krisztina Csáky were adorned with wreaths. At the commemoration, participants had a chance to listen to Imre Holozsai, a teacher from Tulipán Tanoda, playing the Hungarian musical instrument, tárogató.

Miklós Bercsényi, the Lord Lieutenant of Ung County, stood by Rákóczi as his most loyal follower in the fight for freedom. He followed Rákóczi because he had an ideological goal, not just material wealth. He knew how to make sacrifices for his people, which was ethnically diverse even then, with Slovaks, Hungarians, and Rusyns living in the region. He spoke their languages. The count and his wife were among the most cultured people of their time. Under their rule, the castle flourished. They introduced the spirit of enlightened bourgeois life, culture, and the arts to the county.

The event was realized with the support of the Hungarian government and the Bethlen Gábor Fund Management Ltd.

Click HERE to view photos from the event.

