Sweden allocates $19M in additional aid to Ukraine

The Kingdom of Sweden has disbursed almost $19.2 million in additional assistance to support the defense of Ukraine, with the funds to be used to strengthen the country’s military potential.

The funds will be transferred to the UK-led International Support Fund for Ukraine and used to strengthen Ukraine’s military potential.

“The freedom and independence of the Ukrainian people is a prerequisite for a safe and secure Europe,” said Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

“Sweden is proud to support our Ukrainian friends. This is important for Ukraine, for Europe, and for the world as a whole. Merry Christmas, dear friends! This year, we at the Embassy of Sweden wish your only one thing – for peace to reign Ukraine. Our support for Ukraine remains unwavering. We will keep supporting you for as long as it takes,” the Embassy of Sweden in Ukraine said.

Source: ukrinform.net