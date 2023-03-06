Talks on Zaporizhzhia NPP deadlocked at the moment

The diplomatic steps regarding the return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) to Ukraine are currently unsuccessful.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to the Government portal.

“Currently, the situation is deadlocked. Our position, which we are voicing across all international platforms, is that any negotiations regarding Zaporizhzhia NPP should be based on the following: firstly, the demilitarization of the plant; secondly, the exit of Rosatom’s workers from Zaporizhzhia NPP; thirdly, Ukrainian personnel should be given the opportunity to operate the nuclear object calmly, without pressure. But, in response to this, we received a worthless decree from Putin, declaring that Zaporizhzhia NPP is a ‘federal’ property, followed by the incorporation of the corresponding company in Moscow ,” Galushchenko noted.

In his words, Ukraine is receiving alarm signals from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission, working at Zaporizhzhia NPP: Russians are behaving extremely unprofessionally at the plant.

According to Galushchenko, the IAEA mission confirms that Russians are operating Zaporizhzhia NPP in such a way that the condition of equipment and facilities at the plant is significantly deteriorating.

“There is a feeling that one of the invaders’ goals is to leave it to us in non-operating condition after de-occupation,” Galushchenko added.

Source: ukrinform.net