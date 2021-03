The first vaccine consignment has arrived to Transcarpathia

On 25th of February the first COVID-19 vaccine consignment has arrived to Transcarpathia. It is the Oxford/AstraZeneca (CoviShield) type vaccine, 14,500 doses were delivered to Transcarpathia.

At first members of the mobile group will be vaccinated, after that the vaccination will be given to healthcare workers dealing with coronavirus patients.

In the first round about 3,000 people can get the vaccine, which is voluntary and free.

Kárpátalja.ma