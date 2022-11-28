The President of Hungary lit the first candle of Advent in Beregszász

Since 2015, the NGO Pro Cultura Subcarpathica (PCS) and the Ferenc Rakoczi II Transcarpathian Hungarian College of Higher Education together with the city’s superiors, church leaders, students and civilians gather in the main square of Beregszász to celebrate the first Sunday of Advent.

The celebration was held on November 27, and it was opened by the choir of College mentioned above. Those present were greeted by Marianna Pallagi, director of PCS, and Dr. Ildikó Orosz, head of the Commission on Education, Science, Spirituality and National Minorities of the Transcarpathian Regional Council.

As Ildikó Orosz said we look ahead with hope that the lights of peace and freedom will light up along with the lighting of the first candle.

Zoltán Babják, the mayor of Beregszász, said that today citizens expect not only the beginning, but also the end of something important.

“We are waiting for the end of the war to live in a free country together with our Ukrainian brothers in Beregszász.”

István Csernicskó, rector of Ferenc Rakoczi II Transcarpathian Hungarian College of Higher Education emphasized that we have probably never needed light, peace and love as much as now.

The President of Hungary Katalin Novák mentioned that she is at home in Transcarpathia.

“I am at home in a big family, in a family of Hungarians. I am not alone here. I bring the love of 15 million Hungarians who are with you every day in pain, loss, deprivation, hope and love. We are there with you, and you are there with us.”

After the speeches, the choir of the College performed Christmas songs. Representatives of historic churches asked God’s blessing for those present. Then Katalin Novák lit the first Advent candle.

The event was finished by the choir of the II RF KMF Vocational High School.

The candle-lighting ceremony was organized by the NGO Pro Cultura Subcarpathica (PCS) and Ferenc Rakoczi II Transcarpathian Hungarian College of Higher Education.

Kárpátalja.ma