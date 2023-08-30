Two die in Russian missile attack on Kyiv

Two people died as a result of the Russian missile attack that targeted Kyiv overnight Wednesday.

That’s according to Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

„Unfortunately, as a result of debris falling in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, on the premises of an enterprise, two people were killed as per tentative reports. Another one was injured and is being provided medical assistance,” Popko wrote on Telegram.

At the same time, Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko announced that two people were injured as a result of the strike.

„As a result of the enemy’s missile attack in Kyiv, two people have been killed so far. Two more have been injured and hospitalized,” Klitschko said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said emergency teams are working to put out fires caused by missile debris falling in Kyiv.

Source: ukrinform.net