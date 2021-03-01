Two new visa-free destinations became available to Ukrainians

Two new visa-free destinations are to become available to citizens of Ukraine as of March 1, 2021.

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba announced this on Twitter on February 28. According to him, visa-free travel with Grenada will be launched on March 1.

Also, as of March 1, a visa-free regime is to be introduced for the overseas territories of the Netherlands – Aruba and Curacao, as well as the three islands of the Caribbean Netherlands – Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba.

In addition, Georgia is re-opening its borders for Ukrainians.

All conditions of travel abroad can be found on the portal of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s consular service at tripadvisor.mfa.gov.ua.

Source: unian.info