Ukraine, EU conclude memorandum on renewable gas strategic partnership

Ukraine and the European Union concluded a memorandum on renewable gas strategic partnership.

“Following joint consultations with the College of European Commissioners, two important documents were signed. Ukraine-EU Memorandum on strategic partnership in the field of renewable gases, biomethane, hydrogen, and other synthetic gases. Ukraine has extraordinary potential in this field which is the future of energy,” Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal posted on Telegram.

Moreover, an agreement on Ukraine’s participation in the EU Single Market program was signed. The budget of the program is 4.2 billion euros, and one of its main components is the development of business competitiveness.

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine’s participation in this project will contribute to additional support for Ukrainian entrepreneurs.

Source: ukrinform.net

Photo: ukrinform.net