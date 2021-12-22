Ukraine, Hungary plan to hold peacekeeping exercises

On December 21, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant General Valery Zaluzhny met with Minister of Defense of Hungary Tibor Benkő and Commander of the Hungarian Defense Forces Lieutenant General Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi.

“Among other things, the parties discussed joint activities in the areas of training and preparation of troops, including capacity building of the special operations forces through joint combat training and exchange of experience,” the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informs.

The parties focused on issues of cooperation within the multinational engineering battalion “Tysa” with the involvement of other European partners.

“The parties also strongly supported joint peacekeeping exercises, gaining each other’s support,” the statement reads.

On December 20, Reznikov and Zaluzhny began their working visit to Hungary.

Source: ukrinform.net