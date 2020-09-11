Ukraine makes another review of quarantine zoning, Kyiv put in “orange zone”

Orange zone implies second-toughest bans after the red one.

The government in Ukraine has reviewed the borders of COVID-19 quarantine zones. The decision was passed on September 10, at a special meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Ecological Safety and Emergencies, Minister Oleh Nemchynov announced via Telegram. The reviewed zoning will take effect on Monday, September 14. The Minister has posted a complete list of districts and settlements in areas with tougher epidemic restrictions.

Kyiv has been put in the “orange zone,” with the second-toughest bans after the red zone. This means: Hostels, gyms, and fitness centers will be obliged to suspend operations until further notice. Restaurants and entertainment establishments will be banned from working in the night hours. Scheduled non-COVID-19-related hospitalizations will be put on hold. All arts establishments will be told to close for visitors. Mass events will still be allowed with up to 100 attendees with social distancing rules set at 1 person per 20 square meters of space. Enrollment to children’s vacation camps will be suspended.

Forrás: UNIAN

