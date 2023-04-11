Ukraine planning to export more electricity to Europe this year

Ukraine this year plans to export more electricity to Europe than in 2022.

Ukraine’s Energy Minister German Galushchenko said this on national television, Ukrainian reports, citing the news site lb.ua.

„We have resumed [electricity] exports. In fact, this is our response to Russian barbaric attacks. It is proof that the terrorist state has not succeeded in destroying our energy system,” Galushchenko said.

According to him, Ukraine first hopes to reach the volumes of 2022 and then increase them.

„We are planning to conduct negotiations regarding their increase as well, because today the reserve in the system allows it to be done,” Galushchenko said.

The minister also noted that the key task is to ensure Ukraine’s internal electricity needs. If the situation changes, exports can be suspended.

Galushchenko said the profit from the export of electricity would make it possible to attract additional funds for the restoration of energy facilities that had been destroyed or damaged by Russian shelling.

Source: ukrinform.net