Ukraine receives €23 million to restore Chornobyl zone

Financial assistance from international partners for the restoration of the Chornobyl zone has already reached €23 million.

The Head of the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management Yevhen Kramarenko said it in a comment to Ukrinform.

„Out of €15 million previously allocated by the partners, €2 million have already been used. Also, the exclusion zone assistance account has been filled up by €8 million. Thus, today we already have €23 million from donors,” Kramarenko said.

He emphasized that the amount will increase as financial assistance continues to arrive.

As reported, 40 projects have already been developed and registered for the restoration of the exclusion zone, with funding of about €15 million in 2023.

The State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management, together with the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, has developed a plan for the restoration of the exclusion zone. The plan includes 9 points and is worth €225 million. The plan aims not only to restore normal operation but also to improve the Chornobyl NPP and create a scientific hub in the exclusion zone.

Source: ukrinform.net