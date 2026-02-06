Ukraine returns 157 servicemen from captivity

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that another prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia took place on 5 February. As a result, 157 Ukrainian servicemen have returned home.

He stated this during a joint briefing with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Kyiv, Ukrinform correspondent reports.

„Today there is an exchange. I congratulate all the families who will be welcoming their loved ones home in the near future. This is very good. 157 Ukrainian warriors have returned home,” Zelensky said.

According to him, the issue of further exchanges will be raised again today in Abu Dhabi at the level of subgroups. „I think that the groups will meet again now and discuss this issue… We still need to raise the issue of the next exchanges,” he noted.

As reported, the delegations of the United States, Ukraine, and Russia agreed on the exchange of 314 prisoners during talks in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, February 5.

Source: ukrinform.net