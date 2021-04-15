Ukraine reviews quarantine zoning as of April 15

Ukraine’s Health Ministry has reviewed the COVID-19 quarantine zoning in the country.

In particular, Poltava region has been included in the red zone, according to the ministry’s website.

As of April 15, the city of Kyiv, as well as Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnystky, Chernivtsi, and Chernihiv regions are part of the red zone.

Today, Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Rivne, Ternopil, and Cherkasy regions belong to the orange zone.

Three regions, namely Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk and Kherson, are part of the yellow zone.

Today there are no regions in the green zone.

Source: unian.ua