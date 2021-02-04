Ukraine to launch online registration for COVID-19 vaccination

Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister, Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko has said the ministry will launch a website for online registration for vaccination against COVID-19.

Speaking in an interview for Ukraine’s TSN TV news service, he said the module would be comprehensively tested in healthcare information systems on February 10.

Launch of registration for coronavirus vaccination

“Simultaneously, a website will be launched that will inform about immunization and will allow registration for vaccination. In parallel, an awareness campaign is being developed, it will be launched, and we will update on which risk groups are being vaccinated and registered, where it will be clearly explained where, in what place, a person can get vaccinated, who will conduct it,” he said.

How to register for COVID-19 vaccination

According to Liashko, the registration for vaccination will be available in three ways: on the website, by a family doctor’s referral and by phone at the Primary Health Care Center.

The official also said those people who had not signed a declaration with a family doctor would also be able to register for vaccination.

“You may register. We will coordinate you at the place of residence to a specific vaccination point,” Liashko said.

Source: unian.info