Ukraine wins 19 medals at Tokyo Olympics

Team Ukraine finished 16th with 19 medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

“2020 Summer Olympics, which lasted from July 23 to August 8, ended in Tokyo. Ukraine entered the top-20 of the Olympics medal count among 206 participating countries. Team Ukraine of 153 athletes won 19 Olympic medals,” Ukrinform reports with reference to the National Olympic Committee.

In particular, Ukrainian athletes won one gold, six silver, and 12 bronze medals. Another 23 Ukrainians got 4-6 places in the finals, the NOC informed.

It is emphasized that the athletes significantly surpassed the result of Rio de Janeiro Olympics 2016 when Ukraine won 11 Olympic medals (two gold, four silver, and five bronze medals) despite the bigger team (206 athletes).

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Zhan Beleniuk won Ukraine’s only gold medal at Tokyo Olympics in the men’s 87kg event.

Mykhailo Romanchuk (men’s 1500m freestyle), Parviz Nasibov (men’s Greco-Roman 67kg), Anzhelika Terliuga (women’s kumite -55kg), Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Chetverikova (canoe/kayak sprint women’s canoe double 500m), Oleksandr Khyzhniak (men’s middleweight boxing), Olena Starikova (sprint track cycling) won silver medals.

Ukraine’s bronze medalists are Daria Bilodid (women’s judo -48 kg); Igor Reizlin (fencing – men’s épée individual); Olena Kostevych and Oleh Omelchuk (10m air pistol mixed team); Mykhailo Romanchuk (swimming 800m freestyle); Elina Svitolina (tennis); Alla Cherkasova (women’s 68kg wrestling); Iryna Koliadenko (women’s 62 kg wrestling); Marta Fedina and Anastasiya Savchuk (artistic swimming women’s duet); Liudmyla Luzan (canoe/kayak sprint – women’s canoe single 200m); Stanislav Horuna (men’s kumite -75kg); Anastasia Savchuk, Marta Fiedina, Ksenia Sydorenko, Maryna and Vlada Aleksiiva, Kateryna Reznik, Alina Shynkarenko and Yelyzaveta Yakhno (artistic swimming team); Yaroslava Mahuchikh (women’s high jump).

Source: ukrinform.net