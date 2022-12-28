Ukraine’s energy sector working, situation improving

The Ukrainian Energy Ministry is working to increase power generation volumes and expand electricity transmission opportunities. A significant improvement in the situation in the energy system is already noticeable.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry, referring to Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Galushchenko, Ukraine’s energy sector is working 24/7 now. The ministry is monitoring the situation around the clock.

The threat of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is persisting, especially during Christmas holidays, but the share of enemy missiles shot down by Ukrainian forces and the protection level of energy infrastructure facilities are rather high, Galushchenko noted.

A reminder that Russia has been massively attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure since October 10, 2022. Russian invaders deliberately target power generating facilities and transmission systems with missiles and Iranian-manufactured drones.

Source: ukrinform.net