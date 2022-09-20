Ukraine’s exports via sea ports increased twofold over past week

Between September 12, 2022 and September 18, 2022, Ukraine exported 1.1 million tonnes of agricultural products via the Odesa region’s ports, which is twofold higher compared to the previous week.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club (UCAB) on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

During this period, the number of vessels loaded at the Ukrainian ports also increased by 18.

Most shipments consisted of wheat (33% of the total exports), corn (32%) and rapeseed (13%).

Ukrainian-produced agricultural crops were sent to EU countries (Spain, Italy and Romania), Asia (Turkey, China and Israel) and Africa (Egypt, Djibouti and Libya).

In general, between August 1, 2022 and September 18, 2022, as the ‘grain corridor’ was opened, Ukraine exported 3.7 million tonnes of agricultural crops.

A reminder that, on July 22, 2022, Ukraine, Turkey, Russia and the United Nations signed an agreement in Istanbul, unblocking grain and food exports from three Ukrainian ports.

Source: ukrinform.net