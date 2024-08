The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to dismiss Oleksandr Kheilo as Deputy Minister of Energy.

The government’s permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

„The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed Oleksandr Valeriiovych Kheilo from the post of Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine,” he wrote.

(Image: Illustration)

Source: ukrinform.net