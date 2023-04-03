Ukrainian children in 25 countries receive almost 600,000 books

Ukrainian children in 25 countries have received almost 600,000 copies of textbooks, study guides and fiction books as part of the charity event „A Ukrainian book for Ukrainian children.”

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

The ministry reminded that International Children’s Book Day is celebrated on April 2 every year. The day was chosen to honor the birthday of Hans Christian Andersen. Today it takes on a special meaning for Ukrainian children. As in the conditions of war, books are a way to return home, to read in native language and to discover Ukraine in a simple and interesting way. This is the mission of the project “A Ukrainian book for Ukrainian children”, which has been implemented for more than a year for children in Ukraine and abroad.

As part of the project, readers have already received almost 600,000 copies of textbooks, study guides, and fiction books.

As of today, young readers have received Ukrainian books in Belgium, France, Slovakia, Poland, Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Romania, Albania, Hungary, Germany, the Republic of Cyprus, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Spain, Italy, Greece, Switzerland, Azerbaijan, Moldova and Sweden.

The charity event „A Ukrainian book for Ukrainian children” was launched by Ukraine’s State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting with the support of the Office of the President of Ukraine, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As reported, International Children’s’ Book Day is celebrated all over the world on April 2. The holiday was established in 1967 by the decision of the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY).

Source: ukrinform.net