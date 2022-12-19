Ukrainian NPPs reach planned capacity 

Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, except for the Zaporizhzhia NPP, reached their planned capacity.

Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s electricity transmission system operator, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“As of December 18, the process of restoring the energy system operation is underway. Nuclear power plants have reached their planned capacity. The exception is the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP that remains in shutdown mode,” the company said.

According to Ukrenergo, the volume of electricity consumption on Sunday increased compared to yesterday, which affected the deficit indicators in the system. This is due to the damage to energy infrastructure facilities caused by the ninth massive missile attack, as well as seasonal drop in temperatures.

As reported, on December 16, the Russian Federation launched another massive attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure facilities. Due to damage inflicted, emergency power outages were introduced across the country.

Since October 10, the Russian forces have fired more than 1,000 missiles and drones at Ukraine’s energy facilities.

Source: ukrinform.net