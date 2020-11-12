“Weekend quarantine” one of steps toward complete lockdown in Ukraine

Head of the Ukrainian State Food Safety and Consumer Protection Service’s Main Department in the city of Kyiv Oleh Ruban has said the introduction of the so-called “weekend quarantine” should give a result in the second or third week, otherwise a full lockdown is possible.

The official says the “weekend quarantine” is being introduced to reduce the activity of the population.

“According to the incubation period, i.e. an average of seven-eight days, we will see the result of reducing the incidence rate in the second or third week. If there is no result, we can talk about an ineffective measure,” Ruban told the RBC Ukraine news agency.

In such cases, a full lockdown may be introduced in the country.

“Weekend quarantine is one of the steps toward a complete lockdown. If yields no effective result, indeed, Ukraine will have to announce a lockdown,” he said.

Ruban said the “weekend quarantine” has varying results in different countries.

“In some countries, it was applied with a positive effect, in some – with a negative one, so everything depends on the correct implementation of the measure,” he added.

Source: unian.ua