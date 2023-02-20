Zaporizhzhia region’s healthcare facilities receive 16 generators from USAID

As part of USAID’s Energy Security Project, 16 generators were delivered to healthcare institutions in Zaporizhzhia region.

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

„As part of USAID’s Energy Security Project, healthcare facilities were provided with 16 devices of uninterrupted energy supply,” the report says.

First Deputy Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Hennadiy Timchenko noted that all inpatient and emergency care medical facilities must have backup power sources in case of unscheduled outages or power supply interruptions.

„In addition to ensuring the stable operation of institutions, these generators will help maintain a safe site for employees and their families,” he added.

The generators have a capacity 10 kW. In total, 97 more generators with a capacity of 5 to 180 kW will be transferred.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zakarpattia region received 36 generators from the Czech partners of Plzeň Region.

