Zelensky thanks European Parliament President for supporting Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola on her election to the post and thanked for the support for Ukraine.

“During a phone conversation with Roberta Metsola, congratulated her on the recent election as President of the European Parliament. Thanked for the constant support to Ukraine from the European Parliament in present security conditions,” Zelensky posted on Twitter on February 9.

The Head of State added that he continued cooperation with the European Parliament to fulfill Ukraine’s European aspirations.

Source: ukrinform.net