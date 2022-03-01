Zelensky to European Parliament: I want you to say ‘Europe’s choice of Ukraine’

Zelensky signed an application for Ukraine’s membership in the European Union on February 28. It has already been delivered to Brussels and officially registered.

The plenary session has been started.

In an address to members of the European Parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed a desire to hear from them about “Europe’s choice of Ukraine.”

The head of state said this in his speech before the European Parliament, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“There is such an expression: ‘Ukraine’s choice of Europe.’ That’s what we aspired to, what we went and are going for. I would very much like to hear from you saying to us ‘Europe’s choice of Ukraine’,” Zelensky said.

Source: ukrinform.net