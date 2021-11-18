Belarus stops electricity supplies to Ukraine on Nov 18

On November 18, Belarus will stop recently resumed electricity supplies to Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, Radio Svoboda reported this with reference to the Energy Ministry of Belarus.

“The electricity supplies to Ukraine will be ceased from November 18 according to the established procedure for cooperation as part of contractual relations,” the press service of the Belarusian Energy Ministry said.

The ministry added that the Belarusian side “will consider the possibility of further electricity supplies to Ukraine taking into account technical capabilities.”

Earlier, the Belarusian Energy Ministry reported that the first power unit of the BelNPP was disconnected from the network by the automatic action. It is noted that specialists are carrying out diagnostics and analysis of the operation of technological systems.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 6, Ukraine resumed electricity imports from Belarus.

Search: ukrinform.net