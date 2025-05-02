Day of County Houses in the Nagybereg Ethnographical Museum

For the seventh time, the Nagybereg Ethnographical Museum joined the well-known “Day of County Houses and Open-Air Museums.” The Pro Cultura Subcarpathica organization welcomed visitors with colorful programs, games, and exhibitions on this day.

Since 2013, the Association of County Houses and Open-Air Museums has organized the Day of County Houses around St. George’s Day, which falls on April 24. The purpose of this celebration is to bring attention to country houses and open-air museums on a designated day each year. It provides a great opportunity for these institutions to showcase their values, heritage, regional traditions, and peasant culture.

The Nagybereg Ethnographical Museum has participated in the event since 2019 and offers a unique theme for visitors each year.

More than one hundred people visited the Nagybereg Ethnographical Museum on April 30. The event was honored by the presence of György Balogh. Consul of the Consulate of Hungary in Beregszász emphasized that the house, which preserves the culture of the Bereg region, embodies not only cultural and intellectual traditions but also spiritual and heritage values, made evident through its activities.

Ildikó Orosz, president of the Ferenc Rakoczi II Transcarpathian Hungarian College of Higher Education and the Pro Cultura Subcarpathica civil organization, highlighted the importance of the Nagybereg Ethnographical Museum being able to participate for the seventh time in the Day of County Houses series. She also expressed her gratitude to the organizers who, through their leadership of the county house’s programs, contribute significantly to the preservation of Hungarian culture in Transcarpathia.

This year’s theme centered around traditional clothing. On this occasion, a photo exhibition titled “Fate–Images” was opened, showcasing old photographs collected in the village.

– “We selected the photos to faithfully represent not only the former attire of the village’s residents, but also the major milestones of human life,” said Adél Gál, the program coordinator of the Nagybereg Ethnographical Museum.

– “On the opening board, alongside the photos of two former villagers, their extraordinary and touching life stories are also shared. The other panels depict the fate of men, the fate of young women, courtship, weddings, family life, and children. The final panel, titled ‘Shared Fate,’ displays moments that not only impacted individual families but moved the entire community.”

The exhibition could be viewed in small groups.

In addition to the exhibition, participants could spend time at handicraft tables set up in the courtyard. Under the guidance of Éva Gogola, guests could try felting; with Andrea Kepics, they could paint plates; and with Veronika Markó, they could practice basket weaving.

The front of the courtyard was also lively.

The boys brought a tall maypole from the garden, which they decorated with ribbons and flower bouquets at the entrance gate. The maypole was secured to the fence to remind the village of the approaching May Day.

The highlight of the day was the performance held by students of the Tulipán Tanoda Hungarian Folk Art School. During the opening ceremony, the school’s folk dance group from Mezőkaszony performed. The children presented spring circle games. They attracted attention not only with their cheerful voices but also with their beautiful traditional costumes, which were handmade by the group’s leader, Zsuzsanna Lőrinc. After the opening, a lively dance house was held in the courtyard, with everyone joining in.

The Tulipán Tanoda’s citera (zither) ensemble from Beregardó also performed at the event. During the exhibition opening, the zither players, led by Veronika Markó, played a medley of folk songs.

The outdoor oven was also fired up during the program. Piroska Olasz baked traditional jam-filled rolls to everyone’s delight.

The day, filled with folk music, good vibes, games, and garden walks, provided not only relaxation but many memorable experiences for participants. The organizers consider it especially important that this event not only activates a small community but also connects with a broader series of events that link Hungarian-related country houses both within Hungary and across its borders.

Kárpátalja.ma