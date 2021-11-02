Economy Minister Liubchenko tenders resignation

Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Oleksii Liubchenko has filed a letter of resignation.

Taras Melnychuk, the government’s representative in the Verkhovna Rada, wrote this on Telegram.

“Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister, Ukraine’s Economy Minister Oleksii Liubchenko has submitted an application to the Verkhovna Rada with a request to accept his resignation,” he wrote.

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Liubchenko as Ukraine’s first deputy prime minister and minister for economic development, trade and agriculture on May 20 this year.

The Verkhovna Rada will consider the issue of a government reshuffle on November 3 and 4.

Source: ukrinform.net