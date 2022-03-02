Information – Humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Who wants to send the humanitarian aid to Ukraine, please prepare a message about the cargo and inform in advance by the following contacts:

Department of Euroregional Cooperation

Tel.: +380312617721

Mob. tel: +380666260816

E-mail: [email protected]

Also please prepare a gift letter with a description of the cargo and an indication of donor and the reciver of this humanitarian aid Additionally, indicate the type of vehicle, car number and approximate time of arrival at the border.

Please indicate at which border crossing point you plan to import the humanitarian aid. This will help speed up the registration of goods at the border!