Rákóczi 349: Transcarpathians celebrated in Borsi as well

Approximately one hundred Transcarpathians celebrated the 349th anniversary of Ferenc Rákóczi II nobleman’s birthday in Borsi. At the ceremony held in the Rákóczi Palace, Hungarians from Transylvania, Upper Hungary, Transcarpathia and Hungary celebrated the great nobleman together.

Transcarpathia was represented by the Ferenc Rákóczi II Transcarpathian Hungarian College of Higher Education’s staff and students, the Transcarpathian Hungarian Lyceum’s (THL) students from Kisgejőc and Nagydobrony, as well as the GENIUS Charity Foundation and the Pro Cultura Subcarpathica civil organization.

The students of the THL went to Dobóruszka and Nagykapos on March 23rd as well.

The programme commenced with the arrival of the Rákóczi-“pilgrimage train”, which was followed by a lunch and a festive march to the Palace. The parade was accompanied by traditional horse guards, folk dancers and the brass brand of the Hungarian Defence Forces Szentendre Garrison.

The Government of Hungary provided 805 million Ft of aid for the renovation of the Palace in 2017, and the reconstructions were concluded in 2022.

At the festive event, the 70-year-old Hungarian Radio Children’s Choir, the French children’s choir Maîtrise de Radio France, the Hungarian Defence Forces’ brass band, Csaba Nagy soloist on the tárogató (a traditional Hungarian woodwind instrument), students of the Bodrogszerdahely Primary School, and children’s folk dance groups from Sárospatak, Sátoraljaújhely, Nagykapos, and Borsi all took part.

Those present could experience songs related to Rákóczi and the Kuruc era, performed by the Hungarian Radio Children’s Choir. The winning entries of the Rákóczi poetry and prose writing competition were also presented, among which were works by students from Transcarpathia.

Speeches were delivered by Lőrinc Nacsa, State Secretary for National Policy, and László Gubík, President of the Hungarian Alliance.

At the end of the ceremony, those gathered laid wreaths in remembrance before the Rákóczi statue in front of the palace.

In the later part of the event, the children’s choirs and brass band held a concert, and participants had the opportunity to visit the exhibition inside the palace.

The travel of the Transcarpathian participants was arranged by the Pro Cultura Subcarpathica civil organization and the Ferenc Rákóczi II Transcarpathian Hungarian College of Higher Education, with support from the Rákóczi Association. Participation in the program was supported by the Government of Hungary and the Bethlen Gábor Fund Management Ltd.

