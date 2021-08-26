The management of the Rakoczi Institute participated in an all-Ukrainian forum

On August 18-19, a forum on “Education of Ukraine 30 without barriers: vectors of quality and success” was held. As part of this, a seminar took place in Transcarpathia. The event focused on the education of indigenous peoples and national minorities. The conference was attended by, among others, heads of education departments, deputies responsible for local education, secondary school principals and representatives of minorities.

The members of the delegation also visited several educational institutions, where they became familiar with the organization of the educational process of these institutions. Among the places visited were some bilingual secondary schools (Uzhhorod, Mukachevo, Dertsen, Nodbereg) and the Transcarpathian Hungarian Institute named after Ferenc Rakoczi II. Dr. Ildiko Orosz, President of the Rakoczi Institute and the Transcarpathian Hungarian Pedagogical Association (THPA), said at our request that they presented their educational concept during a round table discussion.

– We introduced ourselves, showed them the institution, and also told about our educational concept in connection with the educational situation. Closed negotiations took place, where we explained our position that education in the native language should be restored, as its prohibition is discrimination. After all, this was a political decision made without professional grounds, which can be renewed only on a political basis, – said the president.

On August 19, the event continued in the regional council. Participants from Uzhhorod joined a nationwide conference organized by the ministry online in connection with the beginning of the school year.

Ildiko Orosz said that the commissioner for the protection of the state language Taras Kremin’ spoke at the conference. Due to his detailed report, there was no time to discuss the issues, so the wishes of minorities, which could be fulfilled without amending the law, in particular with the good will of the ministry, were formulated in writing.

– We summarized our opinion in writing, as well as prepared for him and all participants an analysis of the educational situation submitted to the OSCE last week, as well as the recommendations we provided to the Ukrainian-Hungarian educational working group.

At a conference in Uzhhorod, Stepan Chernychko, rector of the Rakoczi Institute, spoke with the state language commissioner. Details will be published soon.

Mondik Márta