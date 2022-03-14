Thousands rally in Canada in support of Ukraine

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Canadian cities on Sunday to protest against Russia’s war in Ukraine.

As an Ukrinform correspondent reported, the largest rally organized by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress took place in Toronto. About 10,000 people marched along the central part of the city. They held Ukrainian flags and posters with words of support for Ukrainians and demands for the Canadian government to strengthen sanctions against Russia and close the sky over Ukraine.

In Ottawa, several thousand people joined a rally near the City Hall. Foreign diplomats, including the Ambassador of Estonia, addressed the protesters, assuring them of continued support for Ukraine’s sovereignty.

In the capital of the province of Manitoba, Winnipeg, despite the frost, hundreds of people took to the streets to express solidarity with Ukraine.

Rallies in support of Ukraine also took place in Saskatoon and several other Canadian cities.

Canada is home to more than 1.3 million people of Ukrainian descent, being the third-largest Ukrainian community outside of Ukraine and Russia.

