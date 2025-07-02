Transcarpathia Returns to National Assembly of Hungarians

For the third time, Transcarpathia made its presence felt at the National Assembly of Hungarians (NAH) in Ópusztaszer, where NGO Pro Cultura Subcarpathica and the Ferenc Rákóczi II Transcarpathian Hungarian College of Higher Education proudly showcased their work. The three-day gathering took place from June 27 to 29, drawing together Hungarians from across the Carpathian Basin.

On the closing day of the event, Ildikó Orosz — president of both Pro Cultura Subcarpathica and the Rákóczi College — took the stage as part of the Hungarians Beyond the Borders panel, delivering a powerful presentation titled Transcarpathia in the Shadow of War.

Her talk resonated deeply, weaving historical facts with poignant personal stories from her own family history. She reflected on the struggles that the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia has faced over the past century — and continues to face to this day. (A detailed article on Orosz’s presentation will follow soon – Ed.)

The panel also featured thought-provoking contributions from representatives of the Hungarian communities in Slovakia and Transylvania, offering a broader perspective on the situation of Hungarians living beyond the country’s current borders.

The day culminated in a stirring historical finale, celebrating Hungarian spirit and unity through poetry, music, song, dance, and a dramatic battle reenactment. And, as always, the symbolic procession featuring the 100-meter Hungarian flag — carried proudly by the participants — added a powerful visual to the closing moments.

For Pro Cultura Subcarpathica and the Rákóczi College, it was three days rich in meaning, community, and shared heritage — a celebration of belonging and resilience.

