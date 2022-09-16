U.S. announces new $600M arms package for Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced the official approval of a new $600 million security assistance package for Ukraine.

The U.S. State Department said this in a press statement published on Thursday, September 15, Ukrinform reports.

“This $600 million drawdown includes additional arms, munitions, and equipment from U.S. Department of Defense inventories,” Blinken said.

This drawdown will bring the total U.S. military assistance for Ukraine to approximately $15.8 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration.

“The capabilities we are delivering [to Ukraine] are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine’s hand at the negotiating table when the time is right,” Blinken said.

He added that the United States stands united with Ukraine.

Source: ukrinform.net

Photo: ukrinform.net