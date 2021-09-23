Ukraine gets ultra-cold freezers for storing Pfizer vaccines

UNICEF delivered to Ukraine three ultra-cold temperature freezers for storing Pfizer vaccines obtained within the framework of COVAX Facility.

“In the coming months, we expect weekly deliveries of almost half a million doses of Comirnaty vaccine manufactured by Pfizer-Biontech, so we need more equipment for logistics chains. Ultra-cold freezers will help us safely store the vaccines and protect more Ukrainians from the dangerous COVID-19. We are grateful to the partners who support us in this responsible process,” said Health Minister of Ukraine Viktor Liashko, the Ministry reports.

Freezers with a temperature range from -40°C to -86°C made by Vestfrost, Denmark, will be installed at the warehouse of State Enterprise UkrMedPostach of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

It is noted that the purchase of additional ultrafreezers allows increasing Ukraine’s capacities to store nationwide Pfizer vaccine which must be kept at extremely low temperatures: from -60°C to -80°C.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) ensures the storage and logistics of mRNA vaccines obtained from COVAX in Ukraine in compliance with the appropriate cold chain.

Ukraine will also continue to receive COVID-19 vaccines under COVAX, an unprecedented global solidarity initiative to ensure equal access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries. To date, 4,325,910 doses of vaccines from various manufacturers (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca) have been delivered to Ukraine within the framework of COVAX Facility.

Source: ukrinform.net