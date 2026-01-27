Wine Tasting and Literary Evening in Beregardó

Each year, NGO Pro Cultura Subcarpathica commemorates the Day of Hungarian Culture with a cultural program. On this occasion, they organized a literary evening combined with a wine tasting on January 23 at the Perényi Cultural Mansion in Beregardó.

The central element of the evening was the performance In Praise of Wine by Hungarian actor Tamás Ács. The performance introduced the audience to the fascinating cultural and literary history of wine consumption, drawing on works by, among others, Gáspár Heltai, Mihály Vörösmarty, and Sándor Petőfi.

Does wine drinking have its own Ten Commandments? Did Noah take wine onto that famous ark? Did Csokonai drink wine? Is there a cure for a hangover? Is wine consumption a science? In his performance, Tamás Ács sought answers to these—and many similar—questions in an engaging and entertaining way.

As an integral part of the event, participants also had the opportunity to taste wines from Transcarpathia. The professional background of the wine tasting was provided by winemaker István Varga, who further enriched the evening with his presentation of the wines.

The event was organized by Pro Cultura Subcarpathica and implemented with the support of the Hungarian Government and the Bethlen Gábor Fund Ltd.

(Photo: Kárpátalja.ma)

Kárpátalja.ma