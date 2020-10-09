Wreathing in Huszt instead of Bethlen’s day

Civil organization Pro Cultura Subcarpathica has been holding commemoration for years about Gábor Bethlen. In the current situation, only a quiet wreathing was held in Huszt on 4th of October.

Gábor Bethlen was Prince of Transylvania from 1613. He struggled for the independence of Transylvania, and supported the culture and the education. According to the agreement with the emperor, he took possession of seven county.

The event was attended by Ildikó Orosz, President of civil organization Pro Cultura Subcarpathica. In her greetings she remembered about Gábor Bethlen. She spoke about the antecedent of Bethlen’s day, about the difficulties and about the most important moments of the festival.

After the greetings, those who were present wreathed the memorial tablet of the Hungarian poet Ferenc Kölcsey. Than Elemér Dénes, reformed pastor asked God’s blessing to the attendees.

M. M.

Kárpátalja.ma