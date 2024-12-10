Kaláka Concert in Beregszász

A concert series by the Kaláka ensemble was launched in Transcarpathia, organized by the NGO Pro Cultura Subcarpathica (PCS). The first stop was Beregszász, where the ensemble performed in the atrium of the Ferenc Rákóczi II Transcarpathian Hungarian College of Higher Education.

The Kaláka Hungarian ensemble was founded on November 26, 1969, in Budapest. Over its history, it has received the Kossuth Prize twice and has been awarded the Prima Primissima Prize. Kaláka has visited the region multiple times, most recently before the pandemic.

The atrium of the institute was filled with a shared spirit of anticipation for Christ on the second Sunday of Advent.

During the concert series, Kaláka performs Christmas-themed folk songs from Hungary and other nationalities, old religious hymns, and musical adaptations of Christmas poems. Quoting Kányádi, it offers a musical experience for everyone, „from toddlers to those leaning on walking sticks,” and helps set the mood for the holiday season.

For children and adults, the concert included stories about the ensemble’s adventurous history and an introduction to their instruments. They not only sang Nativity songs but also demonstrated them through their attire and a small Nativity scene they brought along.

During this uplifting event, the audience was taught a traditional Christmas song from Bicske, which a brave mother-and-daughter duo performed on stage at the request of the ensemble.

„Pro Cultura Subcarpathica always strives to include a concert in the Advent candle-lighting ceremonies to help the residents of Beregszász and the surrounding area prepare for the holidays together. This year, we brought the Kaláka ensemble. We have a great relationship with them; in 2019, they participated in our Across Seven Borders program, and now we are organizing another series of events across Transcarpathia,” said Krisztina Molnár, PCS coordinator.

The concert series was supported by the Hungarian government, the Gábor Bethlen Fund, and the MOL New Europe Foundation.

On December 9 Kaláka performed in Ungvár at the Dayka Gábor Lyceum and in Nagydobrony at the Reformed Church. On December 10, they performed at the cultural center in Tiszapéterfalva and the Reformed Church in Nagybereg.

Kárpátalja.ma