The SONUS Percussion Ensemble Brings Advent Spirit to Beregszász

Since 2015, the civil organization Pro Cultura Subcarpathica (PCS) has been the driving force behind the Joint Advent program — an initiative that, year after year, fills Beregszász with art, music, and community. This Advent season was no exception: on December 10th, the atrium of the Rákóczi University resonated with rhythm and energy as the Debrecen-based SONUS Percussion Ensemble took the stage, in an event jointly organized by PCS and the Consulate of Hungary in Beregszász.

The SONUS Ensemble, percussion formation of the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Music, is led by Prof. Dr. habil. István Szabó, university professor and member of the Hungarian Academy of Arts. Known for their thematic evenings and engaging youth concerts, the musicians are frequent partners at academic and civic events alike. Their reputation extends well beyond Hungary: they have performed in Austria, Croatia, Poland, Germany, Japan, Romania, and Slovakia.

Highlighting the significance of cultural events during the Advent season, Krisztina Molnár, PCS coordinator, remarked:

In this time of expectation and spiritual preparation, cultural experiences that bring people together, touch the heart, and guide us from the rush of everyday life toward the peace of the holidays are more important than ever.

László Vida, Chief Consul of Hungary in Beregszász, greeted those gathered with words of encouragement:

I wish that, despite the difficult circumstances, each of you can experience as many moments of Christmas’s wonder as possible with the people who matter the most. Let us offer our time, our attention, and ourselves to our loved ones. Let us stand together, support and value one another.

Introducing the evening’s musical journey, Prof. Szabó noted that the ensemble had aimed to present a broad sweep of music history. The task, he admitted, was a challenging one: many of the works performed were originally written for entirely different instruments. Among the evening’s featured instruments, he drew special attention to the marimba, an Afro-American percussion instrument and a relative of the xylophone.

The concert came to life thanks to the cooperation of Pro Cultura Subcarpathica and the Consulate of Hungary in Beregszász, with the support of the Government of Hungary and the Bethlen Gábor Fund.

Photo: Kárpátalja.ma

Kárpátalja.ma